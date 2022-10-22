Prince-Osei Owusu grabs assist for Regensburg against Sandhausen

Sports News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Prince-Osei Owusu assisted one of the goals in SSV Jahn Regensburg's victory against Sandhausen in the German Bundesliga 2.



An own goal by Sandhausen captain Alexander Schirow gave the hosts the lead after 40 seconds, Andreas Albers in the 70th minute scored the winning goal after the break. Alexander Esswein in the 12th minute had equalized in an initially balanced game.



Schirov heralded an entertaining initial phase with his unsuccessful rescue operation with his head. It was his fourth own goal in the Sandhausen jersey and the fastest second-division own goal since data collection began.



Sandhausen only shook themselves briefly and was quickly rewarded with a goal from Alexander Esswein. Overall, however, Regensburg was more active. Albers, who was always wanted, missed the lead after the break from close range with a header, a good quarter of an hour later he did better.



Andreas Albers scored the winner in the 70th minute after receiving a wonderful pass from Prince-Osei Owusu.



Prince-Osei Owusu has played 13 games, scored one goal, and assisted one in the Bundesliga this season.