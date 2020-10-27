Sports News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Prince Opoku Agyemang travels with Cape Town City FC ahead of his debut against Maritzburg United

Striker Prince Agyenim Boateng

Ghana international, Prince Opoku Agyemang has traveled with the rest of the Cape Town City FC squad ahead of his debut against Maritzburg United in the PSL on Wednesday, October, 27.



Agyemang, who has joined the South African side on loan from Medeama SC is expected to be named in the Citizens' matchday squad for Wednesday game at the Harry Gwala stadium in Pietermaritzburg.



The hugely talented Ghanaian striker missed the side's 1-1 stalemate against Chippa United due to a delay in his paperwork.



But he has now been cleared after traveling with the rest of his colleagues to face Maritzburg United for the Premier Soccer League match in mid-week.



The former Black Stars B striker is expected to be key for the Citizen in their quest to achieve their set targets this term.

