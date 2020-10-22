Sports News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Prince Opoku Agyemang to wear No.9 for Cape Town City FC

Striker Prince Agyenim Boateng

Ghanaian striker, Prince Opoku Agyemang will wear the No.9 shirt for new club Cape Town City FC.



The former Medeama SC striker completed his transfer to the South African side on Thursday, October, 22.



Agyemang signed a one-year deal with the club with the option to extend to June 2024.



Prince Opoku Agyemang scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 14 games for Medeama SC in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.



He joined the Yellow and Mauves prior to the start of last season following an impressive campaign in the Ghana second-tier with New Edubiase United FC.



The Ghanaian international was part of the Black Stars B team that placed second at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.