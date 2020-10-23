Sports News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Prince Opoku Agyemang joins Cape Town City from Medeama SC

Prince Opoku Agyemang scored 11 goals in 14 matches after joining them from New Edubiase United

Premier Soccer League side Cape Town City have completed the signing of highly rated Ghanaian attacker Prince Opoku Agyemang.



The 28-year-old was phenomenal for Medeama Sporting Club in the truncated league season. He scored 11 goals in 14 matches after joining them from New Edubiase United.



Prince Opoku Agyemang signed an initial 1-year deal with the option to extend to June 2024 with Cape Town City Football Club.



“Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of Ghanaian international striker Prince Opoku Agyemang. “City and Medeama SC have reached a transfer agreement for an initial 1-year deal with the option to extend to June 2024,” the Citizens said in a tweet.



The former New Edubiase United attacker was handed jersey Number 9.





