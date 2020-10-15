Sports News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Prince Opoku Agyemang arrives in South Africa to start Cape Town City FC career

Prince Opoku Agyemang being driven to his hotel by a Cape Town FC official on Thursday

Medeamaa SC striker, Prince Opoku Agyemang arrived in South Africa on Thursday morning to kick-start his career with the Premier Soccer League side Cape Town City FC.



The 28-year-old touched down at the Cape Town International Airport via Adis Ababa on Thursday.



The Ghanaian is expected to complete formalities before starting training.



Opoku Agyemang joined the PSL side on a season-long loan from Medeama back in April.



However, it's unclear if the talented goal-machine will be available for his side's MTN 8 Cup match against giants Orlando Pirates on Saturday.



Before the suspension of football around the world due to the coronavirus outbreak, Agyemang had scored 11 goals in 13 matches for Medeama, providing three assists in the process.



Medeama and the Cape Town City reached agreement in April 2020 for the transfer of the 28-year-old striker.

