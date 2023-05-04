Prince Boateng's ex-wife blasts social media users for accusing her of injuring tennis star with sex

Sports News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Melissa Satta, the ex-wife of former Black Stars player, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has hit back at trolls on social media for accusing her of being the cause of tennis star Matteo Berrettini's consistent injury.



Some social media users have insinuated that, just as she caused Boateng multiple injuries due to the high demand for sex, his new boyfriend is in the same situation.



The model, in her response, stated that the accusations and trolls started in January 2023 when her new relationship came public and Berrettini went on a dry spell.



'It was something that had been going on for months, when our story became known in January,' she told Vanity Fair, of the abuse she's received."



"[They say] "Berrettini doesn't win because Satta is distracting him, she's too demanding"… But I held back," she added.



Satta recounted similar trolls she encountered in her previous relationship with former Ghana star Kevin Prince Boateng: "[This has happened before] with my ex-husband [Boateng] who suffered from pubalgia."



"Even there they attacked me saying that we had too much sex and that was the cause of his physical problems."



She then explained her new boyfriend's injury, revealing that it is a reoccurred injury at a spot he had injured before they met each other.



"[The injury Berrettini has] is an injury in the same place as the one in 2021, when I didn't know him. But in any case - do I really have to answer to these people?"



Matteo Berrettini has also broken silence on the incident saying social media gives people the liberty to propel lies while indicating that he is happy.



"We live in the era of social media, where everyone can say anything and it seems to me as if general education has been lost. In the end, however, I am happy, this is what matters," he said as quoted by The Daily Mail.



Melissa Satta broke up with Kevin Prince Boateng in 2020 after four years of marriage. She got into a new relationship with Berrettini two years after her divorce.





