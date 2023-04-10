Prince Ampem makes list of HNL team of the week

Sports News of Monday, 10 April 2023

Ghanaian attacker Prince Ampem, who plays for HNK Rijeka, has been listed as a member of Sofascore’s HNL team of the week for his stellar performance in his side’s match against Šibenik in Croatia.



Prince Ampem’s performance in Rijeka securing all three points against Sibenik cannot be undermined.



The home side scored through Niko Jankovic in the 47th minute. Marin located Janković, who passed to Frigan in the penalty area. Jankovic received the ball again and made it 1-0.



Rijeka almost took an early lead as the team scored after Prince Ampem played in Marin, unfortunately, an evaluation by the VAR indicated that Marin was in the offside position and the goal could not be accepted.



Shots by Prince Ampem on one side and Dolček on the other side followed, but without changing the score on the scoreboard.



The Ghanaian attacker's statistics for the game are as follows; one key pass, 50 touches, one shot on target, three shots off target, one shot block, three successful long balls, one successful dribble, one interception, and two tackles.



