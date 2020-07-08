Sports News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Prince Adu Kwabena is being chased by 48 agents – Bechem United C.E.O reveals

Chief Executive Officer for Bechem United Nana Kwesi Darlington has disclosed that several agents are on his neck demanding the service of his star man Prince Adu Kwabena.



Adu Kwabena became the revelation in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League which has been cancelled after scoring eleven goals in 12 games for the Hunters.



According to Darlington, about forty-three agents are chasing for the availability of the 16-year old attacker following his exploits in the league.



“Currently, there are 43 agents who are chasing for the availability of our striker, Prince Adu Kwabena,” he told Nhyira FM



“Again, eight of our first eleven players will be sold out after this COVID-19 pandemic. We will replace them with our junior team players.”



The CEO also confirmed Yaw Annor’s move to Ashantigold.



“It is true Ashantigold has secured the service of Yaw Annor. The deal will be completed at 12 o’clock today. The price tag of the player is in Dollars ($).” He added

