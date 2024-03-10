Preview of Bechem United vs. FC Samartex - Week 20 of GPL

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United will open a new chapter of their campaign as they begin life after the exit of head coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah, who parted ways with the club by mutual consent.



The two parties decided to go either way following the Hunters' narrow defeat at home to regional rivals Nsoatreman FC a fortnight ago.



Bechem will come up leaders against FC Samartex 1996 in match day 20 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.



The Hunters currently find themselves in the 9th position on the league standings as they have managed just one win in the last four fixtures.



Samartex were handed a reality check in the last round when they lost at home for the first time in the premiership this season. Losing 1-0 to Nations FC last Monday.



Despite the setback, the Timber Giants remain in top position on the league standings. They have the opportunity to stretch the lead against Bechem on Sunday.



Second-placed Asante Kotoko SC suffered a loss to Karela United on Saturday. A win for Samartex will widen the gap to six points.



Nurudeen Amadu's side boasts of an impressive away form ahead of their trip to Bechem after winning three of their last four games on the road.