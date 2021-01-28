Sports News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Preview: Bottom placed King Faisal host inconsistent Berekum Chelsea on Saturday

Bottom placed King Faisal will take on Berekum Chelsea on Saturday at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman as the two teams battle for survival.



The visitors lie in 15th place, one point above the drop, and will fight for their first away point having gone five games without a win on the road. The 2010/11 Ghana Premier League champions have conceded 10 and scored 3 goals in their five away fixtures.



Berekum Chelsea have loads of experience in their set up who are yet to sparkle in the ongoing league campaign. Emmanuel Clottey, Richard Kissi Boateng, Jordan Opoku, and Edward Kpodo were members of the squad that won the 2010/11 title for the Blues.



The current squad includes Henry Enchil, Kofi Owusu, Alfred Okai Quaye, Stephen Sarfo, and captain Stephen Amankonah. But they have yet to glitter in the League, scoring only 7 goals in the campaign.



King Faisal have won one, drawn four, and lost 5 games, amassing only 7 points from a possible 30, and are in search of their second win in the Ghana Premier League in almost two years as they face Berekum Chelsea Saturday.



The Kumasi-based side have gone seven matches without a win since the 1-0 victory over Inter Allies in December 2020. New Coach Andy Sinason lost his first game on Sunday against Eleven Wonders and will work out a plan to avoid a second defeat on the spin.



He has drawn three matches and lost one since he took over from Slavisa Bozicic.



