Pretender Nana Yaw Amponsah will fail at Kotoko - Esme Mends

Nana Yaw Amponsah, Asante Kotoko CEO

Ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder Esme Mends has questioned the credentials of ''his former friend '' Nana Yaw Amponsah who has been appointed Asante Kotoko CEO.



Mends believes the Phars Rangers owner lacks the intellect and wherewithal to lead a giant on the continent like Kotoko.



The former Real Sportive captain failed to mention specific issues but expressed his disappointment.



''I don't believe Nana Yaw Amponsah is cut for the job,'' Mends said in quote published by ghanasportspage.



''He cannot do the job due to how I know him and I know him deeply and based on that, in fact, we've come a long way.



''I have moved with him for long, I will not say anything untrue but as to what he did and what he didn't do I can't say on air but I know and I'm really really disappointed in whoever made the decision to appoint him as the new CEO for Kotoko because the Kotoko job is not a job for people like Nana Yaw Amponsah.



''For me, I know he’ll fail, I don’t wish him bad though but I know he’ll fail, and it pains me that Kotoko didn’t make the right decision at this moment of time. He is a pretender, Nana Yaw Amponsah is a pretender."



Amponsah was unveiled last Friday, 7 August, 2020 in Kumasi on a three-year contract and he revealed the club was bigger than the two biggest political parties in the west African country.



He holds a Master’s Degree in Sports Law and Practice from the Leicester de Montfort University in UK and has expertise in sports governance, commercial aspects of sports amongst others.



Amponsah was a candidate in the Ghana FA Presidential poll in October 2019.





