Pressure on FIFA to detail Ernest Nuamah’s €25m transfer to Lyon

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The recruitment of Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah to Ligue 1 powerhouse Olympique Lyonnaise has drawn pressure from numerous French clubs for FIFA to launch an investigation, according to L’Équipe.



Nuamah, 19, initially joined Belgian outfit Molenbeek from FC Nordsjaelland before completing a loan move which included an obligation to buy to Olympique Lyonnaise.



Nuamah's signing has raised some questions among rival supporters and commentators due to Eagle Football's multi-ownership structure, which views Molenbeek as a sister club to Lyon.



The flying Ghanaian forward was acquired for a record-breaking €25 million.



When the obligation to buy clause kicks in, the Belgian club should receive the whole €25 million back.



The deal will reportedly be looked into, according to internal FIFA sources, despite the Nuamah's move to Molenbeek receiving FIFA approval and Lyon receiving upstream approval from the DNCG after the club was subjected to financial restrictions.



FIFA may ask Lyon for additional information as a result of the increased inquiries from Lyon's Ligue 1 competitors.



Molenbeek who are a newly-promoted Jupiler Pro League club’s previous record fee was €3 million.



Since his contentious transfer to the Groupama Stadium, Nuamah has made 4 appearances for the club.



Although he has yet to score for Les Gones, the former Right to Dream player achieved so while playing for Ghana Black Stars in their most recent AFCON qualification matches against Central African Republic (CAR) last month.



He backed that up with a goal and an assist as Ghana defeated Liberia 3-1 in a friendly match.