Pressure mounts on GFA to sue Sam George over Black Stars allegations, defamatory comments

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaian sports journalists have dared the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to sue the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George for defaming the association and the Black Stars brand.



Samuel Nartey George has since January 24, 2023, trended on social media and in the traditional media space over claims that a 'corrupt' GFA has appointed Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars coach because the former Newcastle coach is someone they can manipulate.



“That job has been given to Chris Hughton already. They’ve given it to him because they want someone they can manipulate. Someone they can use for their business. Someone whose selections they can interfere with. Let’s not waste our time. People are using GFA to feed their families so let’s go and look for money to eat,” he said.



The silence from the GFA over the lawmaker's critical comments has become a major concern for some journalists who have started mounting pressure on the GFA to stay true to their words and take the matter to court.



This comes on the back of the lawsuit filed by the self-acclaimed Chief of Staff of the GFA president, Michael Osekre against sports journalist, Jeffery Asare for allegedly making defamatory comments against him.



Background



The GFA, in the statement issued on December 14 disclosed that their lawyers have been instructed to take legal action against anyone who makes defamatory statements about the association and the Black Stars.



“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has noticed that a few persons are deliberately maligning and defaming the GFA and the Black Stars brand in an attempt to manufacture a non-existent scandal about the team.



“While the Association will continue to encourage feedback and opinions (devoid of insults, personal attacks, and brand devaluation), the protection of the brands from deliberate lies, misinformation and defamatory comments must be curbed, as the Black Stars remains a global brand that unites all Ghanaians.



“The Ghana Football Association has therefore instructed its lawyers to institute legal action against persons who defame the Association, its officials, products and destroy the Black Stars brand as well as the media platforms used to do same.”



Check some of the tweets calling the GFA to sue Sam George as sighted by GhanaWeb Sports:





French Journalist Molina made damning allegations about the GFA, they haven’t been able to deny or sue him



Sam George confidently making damning allegations about the GFA..they Won’t sue him? https://t.co/qKyf0umckZ — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) January 25, 2023

Kurt Okraku, take Sam George on to prove you are not using court threats to run away from the scrutiny of journalists!@adom_tv @Asempa947_FM pic.twitter.com/aRTEfmxZ5l — Patrick Osei-Agyeman (@countrymansongo) January 24, 2023

Kurt Okraku and Hod GFA dared Journalists and threatened them with Court action, Sam George says the @ghanafaofficial is used for money, and this is all Mr Okraku can write.....Ghana!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VkC3D9PK7U — Chief Seidu Adamu ???????? (@Chiefseiduadamu) January 24, 2023

As ee Dey hot, the jollof wen Sam George dey cook over spicy walahii ????️ ???? https://t.co/a7YZFL55zf — Chief Suo (@OfficialSuo) January 25, 2023

Sam George said something about GFA, waiting for Kurt and his lawyers to take him on haaahaaaha ???? — Essel (@thatEsselguy) January 25, 2023

As simple as that…Thought they threatened to take anyone who speaks falsehood about the FA to court



And ooh Sam George confidently said the GFA just dey chop government money



Sue him in court please https://t.co/qKyf0umckZ — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) January 25, 2023