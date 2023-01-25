You are here: HomeSports2023 01 25Article 1701614

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pressure mounts on GFA to sue Sam George over Black Stars allegations, defamatory comments

Some Ghanaian sports journalists have dared the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to sue the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George for defaming the association and the Black Stars brand.

Samuel Nartey George has since January 24, 2023, trended on social media and in the traditional media space over claims that a 'corrupt' GFA has appointed Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars coach because the former Newcastle coach is someone they can manipulate.

“That job has been given to Chris Hughton already. They’ve given it to him because they want someone they can manipulate. Someone they can use for their business. Someone whose selections they can interfere with. Let’s not waste our time. People are using GFA to feed their families so let’s go and look for money to eat,” he said.

The silence from the GFA over the lawmaker's critical comments has become a major concern for some journalists who have started mounting pressure on the GFA to stay true to their words and take the matter to court.

This comes on the back of the lawsuit filed by the self-acclaimed Chief of Staff of the GFA president, Michael Osekre against sports journalist, Jeffery Asare for allegedly making defamatory comments against him.

Background

The GFA, in the statement issued on December 14 disclosed that their lawyers have been instructed to take legal action against anyone who makes defamatory statements about the association and the Black Stars.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has noticed that a few persons are deliberately maligning and defaming the GFA and the Black Stars brand in an attempt to manufacture a non-existent scandal about the team.

“While the Association will continue to encourage feedback and opinions (devoid of insults, personal attacks, and brand devaluation), the protection of the brands from deliberate lies, misinformation and defamatory comments must be curbed, as the Black Stars remains a global brand that unites all Ghanaians.

“The Ghana Football Association has therefore instructed its lawyers to institute legal action against persons who defame the Association, its officials, products and destroy the Black Stars brand as well as the media platforms used to do same.”

Check some of the tweets calling the GFA to sue Sam George as sighted by GhanaWeb Sports: