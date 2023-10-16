Pressure mounts on GFA to publicly condemn attack on US-based sports journalist by bodyguard

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Ghanaian football enthusiasts, led by some sports journalists, have called on the Ghana Football Association to address the alleged assault on Ghanaian journalist Seidu Adamu by a Black Stars bodyguard.



Many sports writers have denounced the incident, which has implications for press freedom, while some feel Adamu was attacked because he was opposed to Kurt Okraku being FA president.



Seidu Adamu, who covered Ghana's friendly against Mexico, was allegedly attacked by a member of the security detail of the Black Stars at the team’s base in the United States of America.



In a report that has since been confirmed by the former editor of 442gh, Seidu Adamu was assaulted by a bodyguard of the Black Stars who has been identified as Aziz.



In a post via his social media handles, Seidu Adamu stated that he has reported the incident to the Barclay Down Police Department in Charlotte, North Carolina.



He also expressed gratitude to all persons who have reached out to him after the incident which has been condemned by most journalists.



“Thank you is not enough to all those who reached out to me after my unprovoked attack by the Security detailed to the Black Stars of Ghana. your calls, texts, and comments have been a strength to me.



“For me, it was a normal day to cover activities of the national team, but individually or collectively, the people around the Black Stars had a different idea.



“At this moment, I cannot say the attack on me was planned by the top hierarchy of the Ghana FA or a singular act of senseless Bravado from my attacker, whom I identified as AZIZ.



“Since the Leadership of the Ghana FA cannot guarantee my safety in and around the National Team, I have taken the hard decision to return to my base and not make the journey to Tennessee where the Black Stars are due to play the US Men's National Team”, he said on social media.



Some fans flooded the comment section of his post to show him support.



Can’t believe the GFA hasn’t addressed this matter. This is an attack on freedom of expression, and quite frankly, all journalists should feel threatened by this. An assault is a criminal offense. The GFA must be seen to be distancing themselves from such people. It hurts the… https://t.co/OLVfJIREgz — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) October 16, 2023

That a journalist - known to be critical of the FA or not - was attacked at a national team gathering is problematic.



That the person who did it is known and it has not been acknowledged by the team's handlers is not on. https://t.co/at76483rHd — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) October 16, 2023

@Chiefseiduadamu attacked/strangled by a supposed Kurt Okraku sympathiser in Black Stars Hotel in the USA.



Reports say, the gentleman identified as Aziz attacked Seidu unprovoked and his reasons were that Mr Adamu is always criticising the GFA and Kurt. pic.twitter.com/w1XQkc8RNJ — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) October 15, 2023

"What happened to our brother Seidu Adamu in the USA was uncalled for".



@KelOwusu advises the GFA to allow press freedom.



#SportsUltras #3Sportspic.twitter.com/LGwvb9ELsx — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) October 15, 2023

In solidarity with you I am going to Tennessee today. I condemn this uncouth behaviour. https://t.co/TFoC29cjLq — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) October 16, 2023

