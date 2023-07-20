President of World Kickboxing and Karate Do Union calls on DG of  NSA

Other Sports of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Mr. Klaus Nonnemacher, President of the World Kickboxing and Karate Do Union (WKU) on Tuesday paid a working visit to the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi at his office at the Accra Sports Stadium.



They discussed a number of issues including how to collaborate with the combat and martial art sports to offer periodic refresher courses for athletes, coaches and referees.



They also talked about supply of equipment and exchange programs as well as creating opportunities for Ghanaian champions to feature at the world championships.



Mr. Klaus Nonnemacher, a German who is in Ghana to stage the African Open Tournament which took place at the Korean Sports Complex at Tema was impressed by the participation and standard of competition.



The African Open Tournament which is the first held in Accra, Ghana will be an annual affair and the National Sports Authority has promised to support it.



Five sports disciplines including Taekwondo, Karate-Do, Judo, Kickboxing, and MMA competed at the event where outstanding athletes were rewarded with medals, trophies and equipment.



Professor Twumasi congratulated Steavano Kojo Tuekpe, President of WKU Ghana for coming up with the idea to support Ghanaian athletes.



He urged other top sportsmen and women to remember their roots and give back to where they come from.



