President of Colombian football club shot dead after match defeat

Colombian second division club Tigres FC have lost their president, Edgar Paez after he was shot dead following his team's loss on Saturday night.



According to reports from local media, the 63-year-old Paez was driving home with his daughter after Tigres FC suffered a home defeat against Atletico FC.



It was during this journey, near Tigres' Metropolitano de Techo stadium in Bogota, that he was shot by two unidentified assailants on a motorbike. Paez's daughter emerged from the attack unharmed.



In a statement released on X (formerly known as Twitter), Tigres FC expressed its profound grief: "The Tigres family and the sporting community are devastated by this event. His commitment to the team and his dedication to the development of the sport in our region left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him."



This shocking and tragic incident has left the football world in Colombia in mourning, with many reflecting on Paez's significant contributions to the sport and his untimely demise.



Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the heinous murder.



