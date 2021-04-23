President Motsepe takes his office at CAF headquarters

Sports News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Thursday 22 April 2021 marked the official arrival of President Patrice Motsepe at Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) headquarters. Accompanied by CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba, and FIFA Council member Hani Abou Rida, Dr. Motsepe met CAF Top Management present in Cairo, before settling in his office.



A staff composed mainly of managers and directors welcomed him in the premises located in 6 October city, Cairo.



“Today’s meeting is a follow-up to our first meeting held in Rabat on the evening of my election as CAF President. What is essential is that we must all share the ambition to make African football more competitive at the global level. Together with your GS Mr. Veron, we have the right person and the expertise to give the administration the necessary impetus. We must keep the promises we made to the football community, and I know we will leave a great legacy for this continent.”



He expressed his optimism about his mission success, convinced that the current team will make Africa proud.



Since his election on 12 March in Rabat, Morocco, Dr. Motsepe has always recalled the ambitions he has for CAF, highlighting that of making African football more competitive on the global scale. Financially, CAF will need to mobilize more resources for football.



He told CAF executives “we need you to come with pride and without any uncertainty. Real success takes time to happen, and you are real leaders.”



“Success is built on trust. We are going to be successful, and we will be judged on our results.”



President Motsepe hit the ground running last month after he was elected by operating from his office in his native South Africa and visited DR Congo earlier this month for the launch of a pilot interschool competition project in Africa.