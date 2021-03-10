Sports News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

President Akufo-Addo tasks GFA to deliver more trophies after U-20 AFCON success

GFA President, Kurt Okraku with President Akufo-Addo

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has charged the Ghana Football Association to deliver more trophies for the nation while developing the game entirely.



The president’s comments come in the wake of Ghana’s winning the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament while



The National U-20 side did Ghana proud on Saturday when they beat Uganda to win the tournament on Mauritanian soil. Captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored two goals as Ghana strolled to victory over their East African opponents to claim a fourth U-20 AFCON crown and a first since 2009.



The feat climaxed what has been a successful adventure for the Black Satellites who entered Mauritania as Champions of WAFU Zone B.



As the gallant Ghana U-20 side paid the president a visit to the Flagstaff House to present to him the trophy won at the showpiece in Mauritania, he congratulated them for their efforts in raising the flag of Ghana high.



Emulating Oliver Twist in a grand style, President Akufo-Addo charges the Kurt E.S. Okraku led GFA to deliver more trophies for the country.



The next major football assignment for Ghana is the AFCON 2021 tournament.



Ghana’s Black Stars has not won the trophy since 1982 despite coming close thrice in 1992, 2010 and 2015.