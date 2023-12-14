President Akufo-Addo honors GH¢1million promise to Medeama

Sports News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, through the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has fulfilled a GH¢1 million promise he made to Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama as support for their CAF Champions League campaign.



The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, on behalf of the president, presented the cash to the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker in the presence of some management members of Medeama SC.



"I had the privilege of presenting a GH¢1 million from H. E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the MP for Takwa Nsuem, Hon. George Mireku Duker on behalf of Medeama Sporting Club, as a fulfillment of his pledge to them for winning the 2022/23 league and also qualifying for the CAF Champions League," he wrote.



He further wished the team well in the CAF first-tier interclub competition.



"Together, we champion the spirit of sportsmanship and national pride. Best of luck to Medeama SC and I wish them well in their campaign in Africa."



The President pledged to support the club's Africa campaign after the Mauves and Yellows presented the Ghana Premier League trophy to him at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, 2nd August 2023.



“I will try to provide a million Ghana Cedis to help you in the CAF campaign. The deputy minister insists that if I’m in Ghana on the 20th, I should come to Cape Coast. I’ll see. We’ll do our best to assist in your continental engagements this year, to ensure you have a successful tilt,” said President Akufo-Addo.



The financial aid comes in handy after the club's CEO Moses Armah highlighted in a previous interview that playing in Africa's flagship club competition is financially suffocating.



"It is not easy but we are waiting and have returned...Goldfields gave us 100,000 USD for our trip, and the money has finished; that is what we used to prepare for the first game," he told Peace FM.



"We were waiting for CAF to give us something, but to date, we have received nothing. We hope that other money that we should get will come," he added.



Medeama are second in their group with 4 points after three games, trailing leaders Ah Aly by a point.



Belouizdad are third with 4 points while Young Africans occupy the bottom with 2 points.













EE/EK