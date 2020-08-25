Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

President Akufo Addo has neglected football people - Kojo Yankah

Former GFA Executive Committee member, Kojo Yankah

Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] Executive Committee member, Kojo Yankah has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo of neglecting football during this Coronavirus pandemic crisis.



Domestic football in the West African country came to a halt in mid-March following the outbreak of Coronavirus but was subsequently truncated on June 30 by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.



However, the President in an interview with Skyy Power pledged that football will return soon.



But Mr Yankah beleives that the President's failure to give clear timelines on when football will return means the ruling government does not have football at heart.



"Government has disappointed football people because we were expecting their support and nothing came from them," he told Asempa FM.



"I think their plan to collapse football did not work and so they have decided not to help the development of football. It is worrying because we did not expect this from government.



"They have been careless and I don't what President Akufo Addo said because he failed to give us timelines on when football will resume," he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.