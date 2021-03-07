Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

President Akufo-Addo congratulates Black Satellites for winning U-20 AFCON title

Black Satellites

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent a congratulatory message to Black Satellites after beating Uganda to win the Africa U-20 championship in Mauritania.



Daniel Barnie Afriyie scored in both halves to hand the Black Satellites their fourth AFCON U-20 title in the tournament’s history after winning it in 1993, 1999,2009 and 2021.



“Congratulations to the Black Satellites for winning Ghana’s 4th AFCON U-20 trophy. Thoroughly deserved victory, and they’ve made Mother Ghana proud. What a way to celebrate our 64th Independence Anniversary!! Kudos to the team and I look forward to receiving the playing, technical and management teams to Jubilee House”, the President applauded the team in a post on Facebook.



