President Akufo-Addo commissions Koforidua Youth Resource Centre

Sports News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Wednesday, 27th December, President Nana Akufo-Addo unveiled the Koforidua Sports Stadium, marking the commissioning of the first of ten multi-purpose Sports Stadiums. The event showcased the President's unwavering commitment to youth and sports development, with an impressive array of facilities aimed at nurturing both physical and intellectual growth.



The grand ceremony, led by President Akufo-Addo, saw the attendance of key figures such as the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the CEO of the National Youth Agency (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku, and Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III among other notable personalities and politicians from the Eastern Region.



Hon. Ussif highlighted the monumental strides taken by the government in sports infrastructure development. He emphasized that the Koforidua Sports Stadium is just the beginning, with plans for commissioning 9 other similar facilities across the nation, each equipped with a FIFA-standard football pitch, a nine-lane athletic track, and adaptable courts for tennis, basketball, handball, and volleyball, modern gymnasium, counselling centre, IT hub, entrepreneurship centre, and a contemporary restaurant.



Hon. Ussif highlighted the comprehensive sports infrastructure initiatives undertaken in the past seven years under the visionary approach of President Akufo-Addo. These initiatives include the renovation of national stadiums, construction of regional sports complexes, provision of community-level astro turfs, and world-class infrastructure for hosting and organizing the 13th African Games at Borteyman and the University of Ghana.



Hon. Ussif stated, "In the history of Ghana, no President has a better record in the provision of sports infrastructure than President Nana Akufo-Addo. The evidence is clear, and the impact on sports development at all levels is undeniable."







Acknowledging President Akufo-Addo's passion for sports, Hon. Ussif expressed gratitude for the continuous support, even during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The President's dedication to athletes and various sports disciplines yielded notable successes, including Ghana's first Olympic medal in the 4th Republic and commendable performances at the Commonwealth Games.







As the nation looks forward to hosting the upcoming African Games in March, Hon. Ussif urged Ghanaians to embrace the event, making it a true Ghanaian spectacle and maximizing the benefits it brings. The commissioning of the Koforidua Sports Stadium stands as a testament to President Akufo-Addo's transformative vision, solidifying his legacy as a champion of sports development in Ghana.



