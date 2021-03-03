Sports News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Premier and Division One League clubs tasked to own U-17 juvenile clubs

Premier League clubs are to set up juvenile teams

All 18 Premier League clubs and 48 Division One League clubs must own a U-17 juvenile club, effective 2021/22 season in line with the Club Licensing regulations.



These clubs must compete in the District Juvenile League across the country as part of efforts to move juvenile football to the highest pedestal and to help clubs churn out a host of future stars.



The decision is also to give young footballers of school going age access and a pathway to appropriate levels of coaching, training, development and support, to enable us reach our ultimate goal by producing top quality players to compete both locally and abroad.



The GFA Executive Council took the decision at its meeting in Accra on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.