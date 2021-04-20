Sports News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Premier League relives Tony Yeboah’s 1995 strike against Liverpool



The Premier League brought back an interview of former Ghana international, Tony Yeboah, speaking fondly about his long-range strike against Liverpool in 1995 when he was a Leeds United player.



Yeboah in the video shared by the Premier League on social media spoke fondly about his goal against the Reds back in the day when he came up against his childhood heroes as opponents.



The interview was posted within hours of the Leeds United versus Liverpool Premier League fixture that was honoured on Monday evening.



The game ended one-all with a late Leeds strike cancelling out Liverpool’s 31st minute lead thanks to Sadio Mane of Senegal.



What Yeboah said:



As a professional player and as a Liverpool fan and I play against Liverpool and at the same time I saw my hero John Barnes.



John Barnes was there and I saw him, and in my childhood, I used to see him and hear him on the radio and now I play against him on the same field and I thought today I have to do something.



So I was so excited to play against a fantastic team like Liverpool. My goal was the only goal of the game. So we won 1 – 0 and after the game, all my heroes came to me to shake my hand. It was fantastic and I will never forget it.



In a May 2020 interview with ace sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah on GTV, Tony Yeboah picked the strike against Liverpool as the best in his career.



In the same year, Leeds United also celebrated the goal after 25 years since they signed Yeboah who hit that thunderbolt in his very first season.



Incidentally, the club shared it at a time they were due to play Liverpool in a league game.



