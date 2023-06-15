You are here: HomeSports2023 06 15Article 1786460

Sports News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Premier League fans react as fixtures for 2023/2024 Premier League season are released

The announcement of the new Premier League season fixtures has sparked lots of conversation among fans on social media.

The opening week of the 2023/24 Premier League season has some thrilling matches to expect.

Reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City, will kick off their title defence with an away fixture against newly-promoted side Burnley on Friday, August 11.

This match will be big for Vincent Kompany, Burnley's manager, who will face his former club, Manchester City.

Following their disappointing end to last season, Arsenal will be eager to make amends. They have an opportunity for redemption as they face Nottingham Forest in an early kick-off on Saturday, August 12.

The opening week also features a highly anticipated clash between Chelsea and Liverpool, which is expected to be the standout fixture.

Mauricio Pochettino, in his first game as Chelsea's manager, faces a formidable challenge as his team takes on Liverpool.

The match is expected to test Chelsea's resurgence under their new coach.

Manchester United will conclude the opening week with a home game against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday night, August 14.

Fans across the Premier League are buzzing with excitement following the announcement of the new season.

