Sports News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Premier League celebrates Muntari’s 2007 screamer against Aston Villa

Former Black Stars player, Sulley Muntari Former Black Stars player, Sulley Muntari

The English Premier League is celebrating former Black Stars player, Sulley Muntari for his incredible finish against Aston Villa during the 2007/2008 season.

The player was a regular starter for the Portsmouth team that season, wearing the number 11 Jersey.

In this particular game, which was on December 8, 2007, Muntari scored a brace–all from outside the 18-yard box.

The Premier League is celebrating the second goal which was scored in the 61st minute of the game which gave Portsmouth a 3-0 lead over Aston Villa.

Sulley Muntari featured for Portsmouth only in the 2007/2008 Premier League season, playing 29 games and being involved in seven goals – scoring four goals and providing three assists.

At the end of the 2007/2008 season, he signed a four-year deal with Italian side, Inter Milan.

He returned to the Premier League in the 2010/2011 season after being loaned to Sunderland from Inter Milan.

He subsequently returned to Inter Milan at the end of the 2010/20211 season.

