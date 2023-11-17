Predicted Ghana starting eleven against Madagascar in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Black Stars manager, Chris Hughton is likely to approach Ghana's game against Madagascar without a natural striker in the starting team.



According to the team's training, Hughton would have no proper striker leading the line for the Black Stars.



Despite the tweak in approach, the manager would maintain his usual 4-2-3-1 shape with Lawrence Ati-Zigi favourite to start despite the return of Jojo Wollacott.



For the back four, Alidu Seidu is expected to start on the right with Daniel Amartey and Nicholas Opoku as centre pair with Gideon Mensah on the left.



Salis Abdul Samed and Majeed Ashimeru are expected to be the double pivot while Ernest Nuamah, Joseph Paintsil, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew, form a dynamic attacking line.



Chris Hughton's side would eye a comprehensive win to kickstart their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. A victory that would be a good reaction to the team's abysmal performance during the October international break.



The game will come off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 16:00 GMT kickoff time.





Line up in full



Lawrence Ati-Zigi



Alidu Seidu



Daniel Amartey



Nicholas Opoku



Gideon Mensah



Salis Samed



Majeed Ashimeru



Ernest Nuamah



Kudus Mohammed



Joseph Paintsil



Jordan Ayew



