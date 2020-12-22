Sports News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Precious Boah targets FIFA U-20 World Cup qualification

Black Satellites forward, Precious Boah

Black Satellites forward, Precious Boah says the team has set its sight on qualifying for the FIFA U-20 World Cup when they compete in the Africa Youth Championship next year.



The Dreams FC striker was on the scoresheet for the Black Satellites in their 2-1 win over the Young Stallions of Burkina Faso in the finals of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship.



Boah was impressive for the national U-20 side, scoring two goals in the tournament. He scored against Nigeria in the team’s opening game which helped them to book a place in the semi-finals and also scored in the finals through a free-kick to help Ghana win the ultimate.



With the Black Satellites securing qualification to the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations tournament to be staged in Mauritania next year, the youngster says the target is to qualify for the World Cup.



“We were united and we played as a team. Our semifinal game against Niger was our toughest game in our WAFU Zone B U20 Championship tournament in Benin. It was a collective effort from playing body, technical team and management that help us to lift the trophy.”



“We will fight hard when we get to Mauritania and qualify to the World Cup”.



“We will not relax after winning the WAFU ZONE B U20 trophy. We are going to work hard and I believe we will do more for the country,” he added.

