Pre-World Cup activities: GFA to host a walk and dinner with legends

Sports News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) is set to hold a health walk and dinner with former football stars on Saturday, October 25, 2022.



The walk, which is set at 6:00 am GMT, will start from Ayi Mensah to Aburi Hilltop. Then the dinner will follow at 18:00GMT at East Legon Event Center.



In a pre-World Cup activity schedule sighted by GhanaWeb, the Ghana Football Association has set October 21 and October 23, 2022, as National Days of Prayer and Fasting as well as Rep your Jersey on both days.



Friday, October 21, will be the day when Muslims fast and pray for the Black Stars while the Christians do their part on Sunday, October 23.



Ghana is paired in Group H alongside South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.





EE/KPE