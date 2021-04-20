Pray for King Faisal – Alhaji Grusah appeals to Muslims

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The struggles of Ghanaian Premier League side King Faisal has compelled their owner Alhaji Grunsah to make a passionate appeal to his fellow Muslims to pray for the club as part of their Ramadan requests.



The ongoing Premier League has been hard on King Faisal who are lying at the bottom of the 18-team competition.



Ahead of the restart, King Faisal made a number of signings with the hope that it will help them turn around what was a terrible first round of the season.



King Faisal got goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad, Seidu Salifu and Atta Kusi are some of the new players drafted in to help the club beat relegation.



Unfortunately for Faisal, their fortunes are yet to witness any upturn with the club still 18th on the league.



In a Peace FM interview, Alhaji Grunsah appealed to Muslims across the globe to remember King Faisal in their prayers.



He stated that he has tried all avenues to ensure the club’s performance improves but nothing positive has come out yet.



Citing the match against Ashgold, Grunsah said his outfit dominated play and created chances but nothing came out of their effort.



“I’m asking members of the club to help King Faisal in prayers because we have done everything possible to win games but the balls are simply not entering the post. Against AshantiGold we hit the post and crossbar on a couple of occasions. The ball just refused to go in. I am making a passionate plea to my Muslim brothers to remember King Faisal in your Ramadan prayers,” he told Accra-based Peace FM.



