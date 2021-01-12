Sports News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Positive Coronavirus players are responding to treatment - Kotoko PRO

Asante Kotoko SC

Acting Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, has shared that the players and officials who tested positive for the Coronavirus pandemic are responding perfectly to treatments.



Asante Kotoko upon their return from Sudan for their CAF Champions League clash against Al Hilal Omdurman announced that four players and four officials of the club had tested positive for Coronavirus.



Giving an update on the current situation of the aforementioned, David Obeng Nyarko in an interview called for calmness among their fans as they are responding to treatments.



“We had some health issues at the airport so as we speak, the four players and four officials have been admitted and responding to treatment”.



The Porcupine Warriors were booted out of the CAF Champions League to the Confederation Cup as Al Hilal was given a free pass after the game against the Ghanaian giant was called off due to Coronavirus concerns.



Asante Kotoko was unable to honour the second leg game against Al Hilal due to a spike in Coronavirus cases in the team’s camp.