Portugal names starting line-up to face Ghana in 2022 World Cup

Thursday, 24 November 2022

Portugal has named their squad to face Ghana in their Group H encounter in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal would be counting on the likes of Joao Felix, Reuben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva to help them put up a good performance against the Ghanaians.



Ghana hopes to become the first African country to win a game at the tournament after four African teams failed to win any matches in the first round of group matches.



This will be the second meeting between Ghana and Portugal at the World Cup. At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Portugal beat Ghana by 2-1.



Under the guidance of coach Otto Addo, Ghana will be hoping to make amends and snatch a victory over the Portuguese this time at the 2022 World Cup.



The match will commence at 4:00pm GMT live at the 974 stadium in Qatar.



Below is Portugal's starting lineup to face Ghana



