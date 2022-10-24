Sports News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's group opponent, Portugal have announced their provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



With 27 days to the start of the Mundial in Qatar, Portugal manager, Fernando Santos has submitted a 55-man provisional squad to the Federation of International Football Association.



Portugal will begin campaigning in the second week of November before taking on the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their pre-world cup game on November 17 at the Istagio Jose Alvarade in Lisbon.



Below is the full squad:



Goalkeepers: Diogu Costa (FC Porto), Rui Patricio (AS Roma/Italy), Anthony López (Olympique Lyonne/France), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England), Rui Silva (Real Betis/Spain)



DF: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/England), Noonu Tavares (Olympique Marseille/France), Noonu Mendes, Danilo (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Nelson Semedou (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England), Hubin Dias , Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/England), Cedric Soares (Arsenal/England), Thierry Correira (Valencia/Spain), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Fabiu Cardoso, David Carmo, Pepe (FC Porto), Diogo Leicci (Union Berlin/Germany), Jose Ponte, Thiago Jalou (Lille/France), Gonzalu Ignacio (Sporting CP), Domingus Duarte (Getafe/Spain), Mario Hui (Naples/Italy) , Rafael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/Germany)



MF: William Carvalho (Real Betis/Spain), Florentino Luis, Joao Mariu (Benfica), Joao Moutinho, Matteus Nunes, Hubin Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England), Fabiu Carvalho (Liverpool/England) ), Fabiu Viera (Arsenal/England), Ottabiu (FC Porto), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/England), Bruno Fernandez (Manchester United/England), Renato Sanchez, Vitina (Paris Saint-Germain/France) , Joao Palinha (Fulham/England), Nunu Santos (Sporting CP), Sergio Oliveira (Galatasaray/Turkey)



Forwards: Andre Silva (Leipzig/Germany), Paulinho (Sporting CP), Ricardo Horta (Braga), Daniel Podense, Gonzalu Geddes (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/Portugal) ), João Felix (Atlético Madrid/Spain), Jota (Celtic/Scotland), Pedro Gonsauves (Sporting CP), Fernando Trincan (Sporting CP), Rafael Reang (AC Milan/Italy), Vitina (Braga).