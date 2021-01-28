Sports News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Portimonense plans to sell Ghanaian misfit Emmanuel Hackman

Ghana international Emmanuel Hackman

Portuguese side Portimonense is planning to sell Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Hackman this summer.



However, the Primeira Liga side is yet to receive a single bid for the defensive misfit.



The club will not hamper the player's departure if they receive a satisfactory proposal from suitors.



The 25-year-old Ghanaian defender missed the start of the season after undergoing a hernia operation and is yet to feature for the club so far.



Coach Paulo Sérgio is yet to use the defender since the start of the season to prompt reports he could be on his way out this summer.



