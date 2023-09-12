Popular musician to drag Bukom Banku to court for using his song to campaign for John Mahama

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Popular musician King Jerry has threatened to take legal action against boxer cum comedian Bukom Banku for using his song as a campaign material for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.



King Jerry, in a social media post, disclosed his intentions to sue Bukom Banku for using the song to campaign for John Mahama without first seeking his consent.



King Jerry stated that despite the song being his intellectual property, Bukom Banku has on numerous occasions performed it at various ceremonies.



According to him, he has no issues with Banku performing it at social events but making a political meal out of it is the last straw for him.



“I always call you champ, father, and legend but it's like you are taking me for granted. You have been performing my songs. I have videos of you performing it at parties and weddings but I’ve decided to keep quiet.



“Where you are going now is dangerous. How can you take my song and use it to campaign for NDC with my consent? You’ve used my song to do a campaigning video for NDC without telling me. Sankofa is not your song. You are not featured in that song. Champ, you’ve gone far this time around. Get ready for my lawyer because I’m taking you on,” he said.



The song titled ‘Sankofa’ is one of the most popular songs in recent times. Despite the song coming out in 2020, it gained national traction in the last quarter of 2022 after Bukom Banku featured in a video.



The video of Banku performing the dance took over social media space and blew up the popularity of the song.



The song, with its unique dance, is one of the most popular songs in the Ga communities in the capital.







