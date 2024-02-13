Popular and funny memes from 2023 AFCON that you will never forget

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is understandably being talked about as the best edition of the tournament yet and that is largely due to a myriad of factors.



While the level of play, officiating, prize packages, and viewership could be mentioned as the key ingredients that made the tournament hosted by Ivory Coast one of the best sporting competitions ever staged on the continent, the role of social media banter, trolling, and general following cannot be overemphasized.



The games were not played just on the field, they were played on social media with almost every game enjoying some considerable following on various social media platforms.



A key feature of the social media following of the tournament is the ‘memes’ which not only reflected key events in the tournament but also brought some lightness to what was serious football business.



These memes will always be associated with the tournament and evoke a sense of pride and nostalgia whenever they are shared on any social media.



Ivory Coast won the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, beating Nigeria 2-1 in the final played on Sunday, February 11, 2024.



A thumping header from the tournament’s best player, William Troost-Ekong, gave Nigeria a lead but the host nation fought back with two second-half goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastian Haller.



Kessie got the equalizer via a powerful connection to Simon Adingra’s cross before Borussia Dortmund striker, Sebastian Haller flicked home another Adingra cross to clinch the trophy for the Ivorians.



Check out the memes below:





The coach had to pause ????pic.twitter.com/3gNAbPfAlj — jayboy ????❤️ (@tuoyotosan11) February 12, 2024

Who has another meme of Drogba being happy at the Afcon? pic.twitter.com/oqFv3Nyc1K — Champion (@MrChampionn) February 11, 2024