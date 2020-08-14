Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Popular Ghanaian sportsmen with entertainment ‘careers’

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan

At the summit of the Maslow Hierarchy of Need is the self-actualization stage.



At this stage in life, what one craves for are personal growth and self-fulfilment. It’s at this point that people attempt to try and accomplish new things.



In Ghana’s sports space there are quite a number of people who have more than showed that they’ve reached this particular level of life.



After conquering and establishing themselves as sporting figures, they’ve ventured into the entertainment space where they are taking on new challenges and experimenting new things.



Below are five such Ghanaian sporting personalities who have attempted careers in the entertainment industry.



Asamoah Gyan



For people close to him, music has been part of Gyan’s life since he was a toddler.



There were even expectations that Gyan was going to become a musician but as it turned out, not only did he become a footballer but a great one at that.



After his success in football which has made him Ghana’s highest scorer of all-time and Africa’s leading goal scorer at the World Cup, Gyan began his music career.



Back-to-back hits with Castro increased his already large fan base and elevated his status further. He also has a track with dancehall favourite, Stonebwoy.



Bukom Banku



To some critics, Banku is more of a comedian than a boxer. The ‘Africa Mayweather’ is a boxer, comedian, actor and musician.



He has a number of songs to his credit and has featured in some movies.



His latest is a dancehall track which he captioned as ‘Lighter’.



Kevin-Prince Boateng



Kevin may not have reached his potential but he certainly has had a good career. AC Milan, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are some of the big clubs Kevin-Prince Boateng has played for.



Last year, the former Frankfurt forward released a rap song titled ‘King’.



He is also a great dancer and served AC Milan fans with some of his moves during his time there.



Ayittey Powers



To non-boxing fans, little or nothing was known about Powers before his fight with Bukom Banku.



Powers became a household name after losing to Bukom Banku in 2014. He also lost a rematch a year later.



Powers has featured in movies, comedy skits and also dropped a song.



John Boye



That ‘kiss the cash’ picture which has become the emblem of the 2014 World Cup disaster is what John Boye is widely remembered for.



But the centre-back is more than a money-kissing footballer. He has made 68 appearances for the Black Stars.



In the aftermath of the 2013 World Cup where he excelled beyond expectations, John Boye released a song that featured Castro and Annanu Shaka.

