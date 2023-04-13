Poor state of Dawu pitch not intentional - Karim Zito

Sports News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC tactician, Karim Zito says the substandard nature of the pitch at the Theater of Dreams is not deliberate and cannot be blamed on them.



There have been some complaints about the poor state of the field, but Zito thinks it is unfair to assume they are doing nothing about it to put it in good shape.



According to him the lack of rains and the shoddy job by the groundsmen have accounted for this.



He said: "We have people we pay to look after the field. Sometimes we fight them. I do fight them myself sometimes because the grass is not well trimmed so the ball doesn't bounce well on the pitch because we also don't train there. So it is not deliberate that the pitch is in poor state. Why do we do that? What is the importance of that? And what do we gain from that? Apart from that there are no rains there now."