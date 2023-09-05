Polo tips West Ham signing Mohammed Kudus to succeed in the EPL

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: happyghana.com

West Ham United’s latest signing, Ghanaian sensation Mohammed Kudus, has earned praise from football legend Mohammed Polo.



The former Black Stars player, Polo, known for his dazzling skills during his playing days, believes that Kudus is destined for success in the English Premier League (EPL).



Kudus, who recently completed a €44.5 million move from Ajax to West Ham United, faced strong competition from top European clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Brighton and Hove Albion.



However, he ultimately chose to join the Hammers, adding his unique talents to the squad as they aim to remain highly competitive in the EPL.



Polo, in an interview on Happy FM’s Wamputu Sports with Joe Debrah, described the young Ghanaian as a “strong all-round player and prolific dribbler capable of making and scoring goals.”



“I’m sure a player like Mohammed kudus is very assertive. He is quick to adjust and he is ever ready to listen to advice; That is one qualify many young players lack in football these days”.



The 21-year-old attacker, who dons the number 14 shirt for West Ham, made his premier league debut in the 90th minute as his side cruised to a 2-1 victory away to Luton Town.



He joins an already impressive group of attackers, including Jared Bowen, Michail Antonio, and Lucas Paqueta.



Kudus’s signing comes after a remarkable season with Ajax, during which he scored an impressive 17 goals.



He also played a pivotal role in Ghana’s performance at the 2022 World Cup, contributing two goals that helped secure the team’s first and only win in the tournament.



Kudus made the 25-man squad released by Chris Hughton in Ghana’s upcoming AFCON qualifier against Central African Republic come Thursday, September 7.