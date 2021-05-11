Politics made me leave Kotoko for Hearts of Oak – Joseph Yamin

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin, has revealed why he ditched Asante Kotoko to support their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.



According to the former Ashanti Regional Minister, the discrimination meted out to him as a supporter of the opposition National Democratic Congress in 2001 made him switch camp to find shelter under the 'Big Oak Tree'.



Mr. Joseph Yamin said he joined Accra Hearts of Oak as a supporter because the Kotoko fans he met at the stadium 20 years ago made him feel that only sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party can support the Kumasi-based club.



“I’ve withdrawn my support for Kotoko long ago. I have supported Kotoko since my childhood days until in 2001, after a Kotoko game against Bofoakwa at the Baba Yara Stadium, we had grouped as young guys and were told to sit according to our club affiliation.”



“I was sitting with the Kotoko fans when others joined and were asked which club they support, they happily replied they cannot be supporting Hearts of Oak as NPP supporters. Since that day I realized I was in the wrong place. I have never regretted joining Hearts of Oak.”



“Until we want to detach our football from politics, I don’t think it will help us as a country. Do not look down on people as if they are unintelligent because they do not belong to the same team as you.”



“On the score of the two or three people who joined relating Kotoko and NPP together, I felt I belong to a wrong move. The Kotoko fraternity has lost someone like me because of NPP,” Joseph Yamin explained to Kumasi-based Gye Nyame FM.