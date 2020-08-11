Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Polish giants Wisla Krakow sign Ghanaian attacker Yaw Yeboah

Yaw Yeboah has joined the 13-time Polish champions

Ghanaian international, Yaw Yeboah has sealed his transfer to Polish giants Wisla Krakow ahead of the next football season.



The Ghana U-23 star spent the 2019/2020 football season with Spanish club Celta Vigo where he played for the B team.



After impressing with 5 goals after making 20 appearances, Yaw Yeboah’s services have been secured by Wisla Krakow for next season.



“23-year-old Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah is another player who joined the team of the 13-time Polish champion. The contract binding the rider with the White Star will be in force for three years”, a statement on the official website of the Polish club has said this evening.



Yaw Yeboah has joined Wisla Krakow from CD Numancia with a lot of prospects and will be expected to play a key role for his new team when the 2020/2021 season commences.



The attacker previously played for clubs including Manchester City, Real Oviedo, as well as FC Twente.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.