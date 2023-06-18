Police on manhunt for Tiyumba Ladies coach after assaulting referee

Sports News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Northern Region



Police in Tamale are on a manhunt for the Head Coach of Women Division One B side, Tiyumba Ladies FC, Iddrisu Suweidu alias Kubli after he physically assaulted referee, Mohammed Sakina Nasara during his side’s home match against Soccer Missionaries Ladies in Tamale.



The coach who invaded the pitch and beat up the referee for awarding an indirect free-kick against his team who were leading by a goal.



Center referee, Sakina rightly whistled for an indirect free-kick against Suweidu’s team after the goalkeeper of Tiyumba ladies handled a back pass from her defender. The referee’s right call infuriated the coach who invaded the pitch and launched a brutal assault on her.



Despite attempts by the opposition team and some spectators to stop the unwarranted attack, the angry coach physically assaulted the female referee with punches and slaps and pulled her hair onto the ground, leaving the helpless referee wailing and crying out for help.



Referee Sakina sustained various degrees of injury and was eventually rushed to the Tamale Technical University Hospital for treatment.



This is not the first time Coach Suweidu has assaulted a referee and is widely known as a ‘serial beater’ of referees in Tamale.



The Northern Regional Football Association has taken up the matter while the police are on a manhunt for his arrest.



Football Journalist, Shaibu Terry, who watched the match at the Aliu Mahama Stadium described the incident as the worst day in football in the Northern Region.



“This is my worst day as far as football in the region is concern”, he told GhanaWeb in Tamale.