Police officer killed by Aduana Stars defender to be buried this weekend

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Constable Amos Niganoka Mattey, the police officer who was accidentally knocked down by Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams will be buried on Saturday, April 17, 2021.



A funeral poster circulating on social media indicates the 23-year-old will be buried at Tampe-Kukuo in Tamale.



Farouk Adams, it will be recalled on March 1, 2021 accidentally killed Constable Amos Niganoka Mattey in what is known in the local parlance as ‘hit and run’.



The defender has since been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving, negligently causing harm and failing to report to the police.



He has also been accused of driving a vehicle without valid license and relevant motor insurance.



Farouk Adams was initially remanded in police custody but was granted bail on his second appearance in court with a condition of ₵60,000 with four sureties.



The case has meanwhile been adjourned to May 5, 2021 after the state prosecutor Emmanuel Sampson failed to show up in court on April 7, 2021.



