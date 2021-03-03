Sports News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: hotfmghana.com

Police narrate how CCTV camera helped in arresting Aduana Stars' player

Farouk Adams has been arraigned before Wamfie Magistrate Court on Wednesday

The District Police Commander of Dormaa Ahenkro, DSP Francis Akwesi Asante has revealed how a player of football club Aduana Stars, Farouk Adams was arrested after allegedly killing a policeman by hitting him with his car.



Narrating how Farouk was arrested in an interview on Hot 93.9FM’s sports show, ‘Hot Focal Sports’ hosted by Bigality, DSP Francis Akwesi Asante indicated that someone’s CCTV camera helped in apprehending the Aduana Stars’ midfielder.



“About three days ago, one of our men, Constable Amos Mantey was on snap check duty with other colleagues at Asuotiano on the Berekum road. He sought permission to go to town to buy mosquito repellent with a motorbike at around 7 pm. While he was not returning around 10 pm, the other colleagues at the post made several phone calls to the office and some friends but he was not picking.



"The next day(Tuesday), someone called to inform the police that there has been a motor accident but he does not know the person so his colleagues rushed to the place and found that it was their colleague who had sought for permission," he said.



He continued that, "He was lying in the bush without life. We realised it was hit and run so we started an investigation. We saw that there was red paint on his motorbike so we suspected that the car involved was red. Fortunately, for us, we got someone who had a CCTV camera that captured the car where it went and parked after the incident. We took the number of the car and checked from DVLA for the owner of the vehicle.



It led to one Adams Farouk who is a player of Aduana Stars Football Club. We went to Dormaa. Because of what happened they took the vehicle to Sunyani to change the doors and other things but we were able to retrieve it.”



Currently, the car is in the custody of the police while Farouk Adams has been arraigned before Wamfie Magistrate Court on Wednesday.