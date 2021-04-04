Police bust eight fans who jumped stadium wall to watch Hearts - Aduana clash

Sports News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Some passionate fans have been picked by the police for jumping a wall to watch the Ghana Premier League clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars.



The fans, believed to be Hearts of Oak sympathizers climbed over the wall at the Accra Sports Stadium and jumped inside to watch the game but met their unlucky moment.



Numbered about 8, all men were immediately picked by the policemen on duty and driven away to the Ministries Police Station.



Following a directive from the government in the fight against COVID-19, the Ghana FA has charged all clubs to play their games behind closed doors.



While some clubs are strictly adhering to the directive of the FA, some clubs have failed to go by the instructions and have been allowing fans at their games.



When total restriction on fans from entering match venues was lifted, clubs were given the opportunity to allow 25% of fans at their centers amidst the observation of the COVID-19 protocols.



However, several clubs, including Hearts of Oak, who were eventually sanctioned by the FA, failed to ensure the strict compliance of the COVID-19 protocols compelling the FA to ban fans from going to the stadiums completely.



However, with the passion they have for their clubs, some fans climb trees or tall buildings to watch their games while several others jump over walls to watch the games.



The situation was, however, different for these fans at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening when they attempted watching the Hearts-Aduana Stars game by jumping the walls.



Hearts of Oak ended up winning the game by 2-0 courtesy a Victor Aidoo spot kick and an own goal from Aduana Stars defender Hafiz Adam.