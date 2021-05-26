You are here: HomeSports2021 05 26Article 1271323

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

www.ghanaweb.com

Police arrests ex-Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng for over-speeding

Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng play videoFormer Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng

• Boateng played for the Black Stars between 2001 and 2013

• He was reportedly arrested for driving above the speed limit in Accra

• He also played in the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup staged in Germany and South Africa respectively

Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng, was reportedly arrested by the Police for exceeding the speed limit in Accra.

The former Fulham midfielder was reported to be among 35 drivers who were arrested for flouting various road traffic regulations.

Generally, speed limits in Ghana range from 30 to 50 km/h (20 to 30 mph) in urban areas, 80 km/h (50 mph) on Regional and Inter-Regional highways (R and IR routes), 90 km/h (55 mph) on National highways (N routes) and 100 km/h (60 mph) on motorways.

“The drivers were arrested driving above the legally specified speed limit of 50 km/hr at which a vehicle could drive in the city with the Laser Cam 4-speed detection device donated to the Accra Central MTTD by the BIGRS through the AMA."

“Notable among those arrested during the operation were former Black Stars player, Derick Boateng and security officers whose identities were not immediately known,” a statement from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) said as reported by footballghana.

More to follow.

