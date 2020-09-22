Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: GNA

Police, NADMO probe death of 6 colts players at Offinso

Six juvenile football players who were involved in the accident have died

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is collaborating with the Ghana Police Service to unravel circumstances that led to the death of some colts players at Offinso in the Ashanti Region.



Six juvenile football players of the Africa Vision Soccer Academy, according to the disaster management organisation, died in the River Offin.



This came after the vehicle in which they were travelling, veered off the road and ended up in the water body on Saturday, September 19.



The deceased, including one Kakra, a 17-year-old son of the Deputy Coordinator of the Offinso Municipal NADMO office, were said to be returning to their base having undergone a league registration exercise at Afrancho on the Kumasi-Offinso road when the incident occurred.



According to the Regional NADMO Coordinator, preliminary investigations indicate that the driver was over-speeding.



“At a point, he lost control of the vehicle, which plunged into the water body,” Kwabena Nsenkyire, the Regional NADMO Coordinator, told the GNA.



Meanwhile, other players and officials of the academy, who were also onboard the vehicle and sustained various degrees of injury, had been sent to the hospital for treatment.

