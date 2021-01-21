Sports News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: GNA

Police Ladies share spoils with Thunder Queens FC

The match was played at the McDan La Town Park on Wednesday and ended 1-1

Midfielder Elshaddai Acheampong’s missed penalty at the stroke of 90minutes denied Police Ladies the golden opportunity to grab the maximum points from Thunder Queens FC in match-day one of the Women’s Premier League.



The match was played at the McDan La Town Park on Wednesday and ended 1-1.



After an unimpressive 40minutes performance from the home team, Police Ladies Coach Frank Oswald Sam’s charges lifted their input to pull parity.



It was the away team who made their intents clear in the match before Diana Weige’s goal put her side ahead on the 45minute before Police Ladies’ Juanita Aguadze equalled for her side in the 72 minutes.



In the first half, Black Queens player Jane Ayieyam missed another glorious opportunity to put her side ahead but failed to after collecting a beautiful cross from Aguadze.



With the Away team chasing for a win, playmaker Vivian Konadu Adjei missed a brilliant chance to double the lead for her side in the second half.



In a match which produced missed chances from both teams, Police Ladies’ coach Frank Oswald Sam substituted Mary Berko for Victoria WilliamsTeye and she announced her presence in the game with a shot which went off target.



On the stroke of halftime, Weige connected a pass from Elizabeth Oppong, to end the first stanza 1-0 in favour of the visitors.



From recess, Coach Sam introduced defender Louisa Aniwaa and midfielder Elshaddai Acheampong in the game to strengthen his team.



Thunder FC’s coach, Edna Quagraine responded by introducing Evelyn Dedei Tetteh and Matilda Kwao to help hold on the lead but Grace Animah’s telepathy cross to Aguadze was all the homers needed to head home the equalizer.



On the stoke of 90minutes with both teams piling pressure, Police Ladies FC received a golden opportunity to win the game after Referee Hommey Mansah whistled for a penalty but Acheampong missed the chance to grab the maximum points for the homers.



At the end of proceedings, Elizabeth Oppong of Thunder Queens FC has adjudged the best player of the match.