Pobiman Project is 90% complete- Hearts of Oak Communications Director 

Soccer News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak Communications Director Kwame Opare Addo has hinted that the Pobiman project is nearing its completion stage and will be ready by next month.



The first phase of the project was carried out by local contractors and completed within three months last year.



Turkish construction firm Prefabex Yapi took over from the local contractors and are currently working on the second phase of the project which is expected to be completed soon as earlier indicated by the Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV.



“Many of you are aware of what is going on at Pobiman, which we expect to be completed by the middle of this year.” Togbe Afede said during the unveiling of new coach Samuel Boadu.



The project is nearing it completion which has been confirmed by the club's Communication Director Kwame Opare Addo.



“The project is about 90% complete so if all other things being equal, it could be completed by next month.”



The Ultra Modern Training Complex, when completed, will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.