Playing with Thomas Partey at World Cup is my biggest dream - Ewan Otto

Sports News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Scotland-based defender, Ewan Otto has hinted that his biggest dream is to play the Fifa World Cup alongside Black Stars deputy skipper, Thomas Partey.



Otoo has revealed Partey is his idol and will cherish playing in the Ghana national team alongside Arsenal star.



The 20 year old defender in an exclusive interview did not hide his readiness to represent Ghana playing alongside Partey in the national team at the World Cup will be his biggest dream.



“I’ll be proud to represent Ghana. That will be a dream come true,” the Dunfermline FC versatile defender told Footballmadeinghana.com.



“It will be a massive source of pride for me and my family to play with Partey in the national team at the World Cup. That will be amazing.



“I admire Partey a lot and because he plays for my club – Arsenal – I even like him more.



“So to play with him in the same national team for Ghana, my country, I can’t imagine that. It’ll be my biggest achievement.



“I can’t wait for that time,” he added.



At just 20 years, Ewan has great potential of representing Ghana in the coming years considering his quality and versatility.